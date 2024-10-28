Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $50.86. Vista Energy shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 346,426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 302,138 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $13,307,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.