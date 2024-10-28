Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $27.79. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SIM

Grupo Simec Trading Down 5.6 %

About Grupo Simec

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.