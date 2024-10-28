Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.58. 111,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,822. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

