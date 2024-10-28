Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.09. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 464,386 shares.

Globalstar Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,951.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 333,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 1,405.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 258,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

