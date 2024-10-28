Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $27.95. Nayax shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,966 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $893.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Nayax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

