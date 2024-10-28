SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,177. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

