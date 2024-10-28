AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.23 and last traded at $165.90, with a volume of 1145119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AppLovin Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 177.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 217,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

