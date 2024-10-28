Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 64,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 119,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurogene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

