Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $14,737.27 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.87 or 0.03644283 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00037529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

