Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 145,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,480,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Up 0.8 %

Sprott stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 47,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.