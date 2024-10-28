SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.23. 351,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 379,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,279.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,734.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,019 shares of company stock worth $349,879 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

