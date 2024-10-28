SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 23,907 shares.The stock last traded at $56.50 and had previously closed at $56.55.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

