Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 46,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,377 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITX traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

