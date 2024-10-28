Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.14 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $143.18 million and $11.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000382 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

