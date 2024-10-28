Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:K traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $80.60. 2,488,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after buying an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $88,065,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,391,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

