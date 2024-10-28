Lisk Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $127.09 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,009,591 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

