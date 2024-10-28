NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Update

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,561,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXTDC Price Performance
NXDCF stock remained flat at $11.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About NEXTDC
