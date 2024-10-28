Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.80 or 0.00026963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $97.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,722.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00523096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00232109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00073070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,324,359 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.