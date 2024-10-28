Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $496.49. 8,380,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,684,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $346.45 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

