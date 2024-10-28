pzETH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $148,336.99 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $50.30 million and approximately $148,336.99 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $2,982.15 or 0.04338913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,909.34 or 0.99741483 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,803.28 or 0.99587971 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 49,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 49,502.61308496. The last known price of pzETH is 2,946.98947087 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $166,436.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

