Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells 4,243 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,267. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $189.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.55.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 199,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.