William C. Fisher Buys 2,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WGO traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 1,035,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,437. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 453.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

