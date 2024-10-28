Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 174,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 870,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 296,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

