Contrasting Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hero Technologies and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hero Technologies and Mannatech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Mannatech $131.96 million 0.11 -$2.24 million ($0.63) -11.94

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mannatech.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mannatech -0.97% -11.87% -2.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Mannatech

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.