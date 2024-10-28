NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1,285.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,329.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,326.16 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,401.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,393.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.18%. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $125.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.28 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.