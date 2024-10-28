State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

