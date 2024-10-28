Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,885 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

