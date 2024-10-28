Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

