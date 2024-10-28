Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

