Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.32. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 809,102 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

