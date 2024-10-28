Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 4,491,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,825,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $865.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.63.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

