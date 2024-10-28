Celestia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134.17 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Celestia has a market cap of $714.44 million and approximately $134.17 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00007257 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,753.49 or 0.99938437 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,748.81 or 0.99931725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,079,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,079,342,465.753142 with 220,385,993.503142 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.05637866 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $91,077,523.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

