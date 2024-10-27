Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

