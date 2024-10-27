Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $46,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $160.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

