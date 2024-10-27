On October 23, 2024, Broadwind, Inc. conducted a Special Meeting of Stockholders to address key proposals outlined in the company’s proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 30, 2024. The meeting, aimed at voting on critical matters, including the ratification of certain corporate actions, put forth the following proposals before the stockholders.

The first proposal presented for consideration was the Ratification, seeking approval for the ratification of a certificate of amendment to Broadwind’s Certificate of Incorporation. This amendment, filed on May 16, 2024, entailed an increase in the authorized shares of the company’s common stock from 30,000,000 to 45,000,000. Stockholders voted on this proposal, with a total of 13,667,995 votes cast in favor, 1,379,067 votes against, and 56,810 abstentions. The Ratification was consequently approved at the Special Meeting.

The second proposal, relating to the approval of adjournments of the Special Meeting if deemed necessary to secure additional votes in favor of the Ratification or to establish a quorum, was not voted upon. This was due to the presence of adequate votes to approve the Ratification, obviating the need for a separate vote on adjournments.

Broadwind confirmed that no further business was addressed during the Special Meeting beyond the outlined proposals. The Company, having diligently complied with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, officially signed the report through its authorized representative, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Eric B. Blashford, on October 24, 2024. This meeting signifies an important step in the corporate governance and decision-making processes of Broadwind, maintaining transparency and effective communication with its valued stockholders.

