Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.91. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

