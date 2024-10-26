Sageworth Trust Co Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 410,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

