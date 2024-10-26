Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 342,597 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,597 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 24.7% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

