iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. 2,472,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

