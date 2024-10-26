Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 620,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,359. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $35.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

