Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $209,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.13. 1,001,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

