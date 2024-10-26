DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.37. 495,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.