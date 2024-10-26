Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $8.57 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

