Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

