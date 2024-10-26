Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,013,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 7.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $126,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU opened at $60.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

