iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.85. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.