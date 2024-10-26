Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Teradata Stock Up 0.6 %

TDC stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 552,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

