HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.49 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.85.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 1,353,518 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

