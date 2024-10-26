Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $332,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,463,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

