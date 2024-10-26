Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $11.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,431. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

